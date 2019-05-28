×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Perez: Ramos can't leave Madrid for CSL on free transfer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28 May 2019, 05:08 IST
SergioRamos-cropped
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Florentino Perez insisted Sergio Ramos will not leave Real Madrid on a free transfer after confirming the club's captain is considering a move to the Chinese Super League (CSL).

News emerged on Monday that Madrid star Ramos had reportedly requested permission to join a team in China after meeting with president Perez.

The 33-year-old centre-back was believed to be close to joining Premier League giants Manchester United in 2015 before extending his Madrid contract, which now runs until 2021.

Perez was asked about speculation over Ramos and the Madrid boss said he is not prepared to sanction a CSL deal that would see the defender leave on a free.

"They [Ramos and his advisors] came to see me in my office," Perez told Onda Cero's El Transistor.

"They mentioned that he might leave but without a transfer fee because transfer fees in China are very complicated.

"I told him that he can't leave and that we would be speaking to the Chinese club interested in signing him.

"It's impossible to let your captain leave for free, that would be setting a bad precedent."

Advertisement

Ramos has enjoyed great success at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Sevilla in 2005, winning four LaLiga titles and four Champions League trophies among others.

The Spain international scored six goals in 28 LaLiga appearances as Madrid finished third last season, while he played 40 matches in all competitions, with the club's Champions League title defence ending in the last 16.

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos to target Liverpool defender as a replacement for Sergio Ramos
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos will leave Real Madrid on one condition and more Real Madrid transfer news: February 22, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona can sign Real Madrid target for €75 million plus Coutinho, Sergio Ramos goes to war with the Galacticos and more Real Madrid transfer news: May 26, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Bianconeri to pounce for Sergio Ramos if defender leaves Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos asks Real Madrid to sell 6 players, Real Madrid to launch €180 million bid for Casemiro replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 13 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Sergio Ramos’ alleged dressing-room bust-up with Florentino Perez
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Rumours: Real Madrid star considering exit due to intense dressing room clash with Florentino Perez
RELATED STORY
3 Defenders Who Could Replace Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid on the brink of signing €70 million star who was close to joining Barcelona, Madrid to spend €485 million on 5 players and more Real Madrid transfer news May 25, 2019
RELATED STORY
The arrogance of Madrid explains this chaos: From Perez to Solari to Sergio Ramos
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us