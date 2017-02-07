Perfect timing makes Zlatan Ibrahimovic the perfect signing

A rivalry labyrinth surrounds Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola and this season the trio have been reunited in Manchester.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is thriving for Manchester United on the English Premier League stage

Like many of the greatest goalscorers in the history of the game, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made his name from being in the right place at the right time. Typically, this will be in the opposition area, but this season the controversial genius has extended his timing to an extent that makes his arrival at Manchester United one of the greatest summer signings in Premier League history.

This may be a strong statement, but it is based on solid sporting science that has seen the football planets above Old Trafford align to provide him with the perfect stage to bring his career at the very highest-level to a close.

The career history of Zlatan Ibrahimovic is well-documented and boasts a long list of individual and team awards. Shaped by a tough upbringing, Zlatan developed the unique characteristics that epitomise both his playing style and attitude, the relentless self-belief and desire to always be the very best.

Forged from his formative years that dictated he would only succeed by proving people wrong, the powerful Swedish striker has been both one of the best, and one of the most consistent, performers at the top of the European game throughout his career. Now 35, his determination means there is still more to come, but even his own demanding nature could not have created the situation he now finds himself in.

Jose and Zlatan – the perfect match

Jose Mourinho has his critics and his doubters. The self-proclaimed 'special one' is not the perfect one, but his success suggests he isn't far away from claiming that particular title either. Known for his calculated mind games, many of which slip under the radar of the mainstream media, Mourinho is a manager skilled in bringing the very best out of the players he has at his disposal.

Faced with the challenge of dealing with a complex and controversial maverick like Ibrahimovic is when Mourinho thrives, and having been reunited with the striker last summer, he has again proved his worth.

Both individuals have an edge about them, and while their relationship could have turned sour at Inter Milan, they have a unique respect and understanding about each other that has made them the perfect match at this perfect time.

Friends again

The retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson made for a difficult time of transition at Manchester United that is reflected in the failings and frustrations of the short tenures of both David Moyes and Louis van Gaal. Sir Matt Busby ruled the roost for decades at Old Trafford, and his eventual departure resulted in years of struggle until a similar wily Scot arrived in 1986.

The rivalry is back – this time in England

Mourinho's success across Europe and his open admiration for Ferguson and United ensured that his name would always be linked with the club, but his controversial actions always left an element of doubt over his ability to represent the club in the right way. However, last summer something significant happened across the road, the 'noisy neighbours' as Ferguson would famously refer to them when acknowledging under duress an impending power shift, as Pep Guardiola finally arrived at Manchester City.

The pair are no strangers. For the first time in the history of 'El Clasico', the rivalry between Mourinho and Guardiola became a bigger media story than the rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Furious exchanges were passed between the two in pre-match press conferences, and while Guardiola would always revert to the principles that shaped his football education in bringing the focus back to the game, Mourinho again thrived on the fact that he could gain the early psychological edge over his nemesis.

There are few more memorable press conferences than Guardiola's expletive-filled rant over Mourinho's ability to use the press to his advantage as the two sides prepared to face each other in the UEFA Champions League back in April 2011. It is worth researching, but while there is rivalry, there remains respect for the professional achievements of the other.

Respected rivals Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho have been reunited in Manchester

But as United struggled to retain the dynasty of success set by Ferguson, the arrival of Guardiola at City required drastic action. Appointing Mourinho was not only seen as a way to reverse the struggle, but also as a notable distraction to Guardiola at the start of his new project.

Few other managers could have had the same impact as Mourinho had on Guardiola, and while the demands of the Premier League have questioned the credentials of both managers on occasion this season, they remain world leaders in their respective field of football management, and seem destined to find themselves going head-to-head over some of the biggest club prizes in the game for a number of years to come.

However, the rivalry between the managers is nothing but another component in the solar alignment that made Manchester United the perfect move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the subject of our story. Few players have openly criticised Pep Guardiola, but few players are like Ibrahimovic. “You bought a Ferrari, but you drive it like a Fiat,” said the Swede about his manager as their already sketchy relationship deteriorated past the point of no return in 2010.

Pep and Zlatan did not see eye to eye on various issues

The comments continued in his autobiography. “That guy says whatever he wants,” Ibrahimovic said of Mourinho having played under him at Inter Milan. “I like him. He's the leader of his army. But he cares, too. He would text me all the time at Inter, wondering how I was doing. He's the exact opposite of Pep Guardiola. If Mourinho lights up a room, Guardiola draws the curtains. Mourinho would become a guy I was basically willing to die for.”

Reunited again

And now the duo are reunited, at United, with the remit of preventing their common nemesis from making their closest rivals the dominant force in the city of Manchester. Already this season, Ibrahimovic has defied his age with his incredible fitness levels, aversion to injury and goalscoring prowess, and he is a key figure for Mourinho when many expected him to feature as a bit part player having spent the last few years in the less than challenging environment of the French league with Paris Saint-Germain.

At this stage of his career, no manager was ever likely to get more out of the striker than Mourinho, and neither figure has let the other one down. With rivalries forged over the best part of the last decade, for both to be competing against Guardiola provides the perfect subplot to both clubs’ battle for supremacy, and the history behind the trio makes for a fascinating season finale.