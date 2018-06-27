Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Perisic urges Dzeko to join Inter

Omnisport
NEWS
News
radjanainggolanedindzeko-cropped
Roma striker Edin Dzeko with former team-mate Radja Nainggolan

Ivan Perisic used social media to urge Edin Dzeko to join Inter as the Roma striker expressed his sadness about Radja Nainggolan's switch to the San Siro.

Nainggolan joined Inter in a deal that could reach €40million, prompting Dzeko to post an emotional farewell to his former team-mate on Instagram.

After Nainggolan responded to the Bosnian target man, Perisic interjected to invite Dzeko to join the Belgian in Milan.

Dzeko's message to Nainggolan said: "Today I'm sad and it's because of you Radja.

"I didn't want to see you leave, I'll miss you and I love you."

Nainggolan spent four-and-a-half years at Roma after joining the club from Cagliari in January 2014, while Dzeko has been at Stadio Olimpico for three seasons.

Perisic's reply invited the 32-year-old to join Luciano Spalletti's side, saying simply: "You come as well, we're here."

Perisic wants improvement from Croatia
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Ivan Perisic could join Spurs,...
RELATED STORY
Perisic dreaming of matching Croatia's France 98 heroes
RELATED STORY
Perisic: Messi is the best, but Argentina do not play as...
RELATED STORY
Napoli 2 Roma 4: Dzeko double blows Serie A title race...
RELATED STORY
Nainggolan confirms imminent Inter transfer
RELATED STORY
Inter leapfrogs Lazio to take final Champions League spot
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Croatia: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
€100 million-rated midfielder prefers to join FC...
RELATED STORY
Spalletti seeks consistency as Inter prepare for final push
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us