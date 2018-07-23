Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Perth Glory 0 Chelsea 1: Pedro earns win in Sarri's first game

Omnisport
NEWS
News
957   //    23 Jul 2018, 19:52 IST
chelsea-cropped
Chelsea celebrate against Perth Glory

Maurizio Sarri's first match in charge of Chelsea ended in a 1-0 win over Perth Glory in a pre-season friendly on Monday, as new signing Jorginho made his debut.

It has been a turbulent few months at Stamford Bridge with the departure of Antonio Conte amid other off-field issues, but in their first game under Sarri's stewardship they looked controlled and composed.

Chelsea were much quicker out of the blocks than their hosts and had the lead after just five minutes – 17-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi doing well on the left flank and crossing into the centre for Pedro to guide home.

The Blues continued to dominate the first half, with Jorginho looking assured and dictating the play from the centre on his first appearance since following Sarri from Napoli.

They did not threaten again until early in the second half, however, when Alvaro Morata headed a cross down to Mario Pasalic, who forced it on to Ross Barkley and the England international struck the post.

Glory improved in the second half as Chelsea struggled for cohesion following a raft of substitutions, though the lead was rarely threatened.

Lucas Piazon nearly added a second late on when Tammy Abraham brilliantly teed him up on the edge of the area – the Brazilian hitting a tame effort straight at the goalkeeper.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Chelsea pre-season squad for Perth Glory friendly
Pedro sees similarities between Sarri and Guardiola
5 Chelsea players who need a great pre-season to save...
4 Goalkeepers Who Can Replace Thibaut Courtois At Chelsea
4 iconic Chelsea victories of the modern era
Sarri, not Sarri: How Antonio Conte's title winning...
3 players who can help Chelsea win the title
4 Managers who will be seen for the first time in the...
5 wingers Chelsea should target as replacements for Pedro
Time and Patience essential ingredients for Sarri to...
