Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2023

Perth Glory invite Newcastle Jets to the Perth Rectangular Stadium in their A-League campaign opener on Sunday (October 22).

Both teams played in the preliminary round of the Australia Cup in July. Perth were eliminated from the competition with a 4-0 home loss to Macarthur.

Newcastle, meanwhile, made it past the preliminary round but were eliminated by eventual runners-up Brisbane Roar.

Brisbane lost 4-0 to Melbourne Victory in a pre-season friendlyt. Head coach Alen Stajcic will hope for a better performance from his players in his first competitive game in charge.

Newcastle have not played since a behind-the-doors friendly against Western United in September.

Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two cross-country rivals have met 61 times across competitions, including friendlies. Perth lead 33-13.

Perth are winless in seven meetings against Newcastle, drawing five. Their last two meetings have ended in 2-2 draws.

Their last four meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Perth are unbeaten in six home meetings against Newcadtle, winning four, drawing the last two.

Perth have just two wins in 14 competitive games, with both coming at home in the A-League last season.

Newcastle have two wins in 11 games actoss competitions, with one of them coming on penalties.

Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Perth have struggled recently. losing their laat four games, including friendlies. They have conceded 16 times and scored just thrice. They have conceded at least four goals in five of their last six games across competitions.

They' play their first league game under new coach Stajcic, who will be without Mustafa Amini, Adam Zimarino, Antonis Martis and Jayden Gorman through injury.

Newcastle have struggled in away games in the A-League in 2023, winning once in nine games. They're winless in last six away games against Perth, failing to score thrice.

They're playing for the first time under manager Robert Stanton in the A-League. Noah James, Zac Bowling, Nathan Grimaldi, Archie Goodwin and Reno Piscopo be unavailable, while Brandon O’Neill is absent through suspension.

Considering the recent struggles of both teams, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Perth 1-1 Newcastle.

Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Adam Taggart to score or assist any time - Yes