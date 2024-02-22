Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2024

Perth Glory will invite leaders Wellington Phoenix to the HBF Park in the A-League on Saturday (February 24).

The hosts are unbeaten in five league outings, winning three. In their previous outing, Adam Taggart's brace and Stefan Colakovski's second-half strike helped Perth to a 3-2 home win over Brisbane Roar last week. They are tenth in the league table, and a win by more than one goal will take them up to seventh.

Wellington, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the league in 2024. They made it two wins on the spin with a 2-1 triumph at Macarthur. Kosta Barbarouses' brace helped them to their 10th win of the season.

They remain five clear at the top over Central Coast Mariners and Melbourne Victory.

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Distance Derby rivals met 51 times across competitions, with Wellington leading 21-20.

Wellington are unbeaten in nine meetings against Perth and have won their two meetings, including a 4-3 away win in January.

Perth have scored 10 goals in three league games but have also conceded seven times.

Wellington have the joint-best defensive record in the league this season, conceding 19 goals in 18 games.

Perth have the best attacking record, 35 goals in 18 games, five more than Wellingon but have conceded twice as many as the visitors.

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

After back-to-back losses to start the year, Perth are unbeaten in five games. Four of their five league wins this term have come at home, where they have scored 20 of their 35 goals.

Their last home win over Wellington was in 2020. There are no fresh absentees for head coach Alen Stajcic, as five players, including Mustafa Amini, remain sidelined with injuries.

Wellington, meanwhile, are unbeaten in five away league games and have one loss away from home his season. They are unbeaten in five meetings at Perth, winning four, scoring 11 goals and conceding six times.

Top-scorer Kosta Barbarouses picked up a calf injury last week and will not travel to Perth. Bozhidar Kraev, who has five goals this term, is back from injury and is likely to strike.

Both teams are in great form, but considering Wellington's recent dominance in the fixture, expect them to win narrowly.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-3 Wellington Phoenix

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wellington to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Adam Taggart to score or assist any time - Yes