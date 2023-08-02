Petrocub vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023

Petrocub welcome Maccabi Tel Aviv to the Zimbru Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday (August 3).

In the first leg in Tel Aviv last week, Maccabi won 3-0. Dan Biton opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Eran Zahavi and Dor Peretz scored in the second half. Maccabi are now unbeaten in seven European games at home, including group stage.

Petrocub, meanwhile, are in the qualifiers of a UEFA competition for the sixth straight season in a row, making the third round last campaign. The visitors qualified for the group stage of the Conference League in the maiden edition but failed to do so last season, following a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Nice.

Petrocub vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last season. It was also the first meeting against teams from Israel and Moldova respectively for Petrocub and Maccabi respectively.

Petrobuc have just three wins in European qualifiers, with all of them coming in the Conference League qualifiers. Two of them have come at home.

Maccabi have suffered three defeats in their last four away games in Europe, including group-stage games.

The visitors have won their last three games, including friendlies, scoring ten goals and conceding once.

Petrocub have not scored more than once at home in European qualifiers, while Maccabi have conceded twice n each of their last two away qualifiers.

Petrocub vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

Petrocub have a poor record in Europe, with just three wins in 16 games. They have scored ten goals and conceded 19. They played their first competitive game of the season in the first leg where they had just one shot on target.

Maccabi, meanwhile, have lost twice in seven European qualifiers, though both came away from home. Nonetheless, they're on a three-game winning run and should record a narrow win.

Prediction: Petrocub 1-2 Maccabi

Petrocub vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Maccabi to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Eran Zahavi to score or assist any time - Yes