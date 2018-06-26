Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Phil Neville's son Harvey signs for Manchester United

Manchester United have signed Harvey Neville, the son of former full-back Phil Neville, from Valencia.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 26 Jun 2018, 15:54 IST
1.07K
PhilNeville - cropped
Former Manchester United player Phil Neville

Phil Neville's son Harvey has followed in his footsteps by signing a deal to play for Manchester United.

Neville Jr joined the youth academy at Valencia when Neville Sr moved to the club as assistant to his brother Gary in 2015.

However, the teenager, who uploaded a photo of himself putting pen to paper on a contract on his 16th birthday, will continue his fledgling career with United.

Neville Sr, who manages the England women's national team, wrote on Instagram: "Proud of you @harvey.neville go follow your dreams!!!!"

 

Proud of you @harvey.neville go follow your dreams!!!

A post shared by Philip Neville (@philipneville18) on

Neville Sr made 386 appearances as player for United and returned as a coach when David Moyes took charge at Old Trafford in 2013.

In a post on Instagram, Gary Neville wrote: "Congratulations @harvey.neville you've practiced so hard to get where you are! Keep going."

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
5 players who played for both Manchester United and...
RELATED STORY
5 Brazilians who played for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 positions Manchester United need to strengthen
RELATED STORY
Tottenham 2-0 Manchester United: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United youth players who never fulfilled...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Sergio Ramos brings good...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Grading The Squad For 2017/18
RELATED STORY
5 alternatives to Gareth Bale for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United, victims of their reputation
RELATED STORY
Kluivert tells son Justin to snub Manchester United for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us