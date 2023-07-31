Philadelphia Union vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023 

Philadelphia Union host DC United at the Subaru Park on Thursday (August 3) in the Round of 32 in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The Zolos cruised through the group stage by convincingly winning both their games. They beat Club Tijuana 3-1 in their first game before thrashing another Liga MX side, Queretaro 5-1, with Philadelphia at home in both games.

With six points from a possible six, Jim Curtin's side finished atop East 1 group and cantered into the knockouts. They're now on a four-game winning streak across competitions, having won their last two leagues games before their cup fixtures.

Philadelphia beat Nashville 2-0 before overcoming New York City 2-1. With 40 points from 23 games, the Union are third in the Eastern Conference, behind only New England and leaders Cincinnati.

DC, meanwhile, finished second in the East 2 group of the Leagues Cup with three points in two games. The Black-and-Red beat Montreal 1-0 in their first game before group leaders Pumas UNAM blanked them 3-0.

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia and DC have met 37 times, with the latter winning 20 times and losing 11.

DC are winless in three meetings with Philadelphia, failing to score in all of them (0-0 in May 2023, 6-0 loss in August 2022 and 7-0 loss in July 2022).

Philadelphia have won their last four games across competitions, averaging three goals per game (nine in total)

Philadelphia's Daniel Gazdag has scored four goals in two League Cup games this year, including a hat-trick in the last game against Queretaro.

DC have kept one clean sheet in six games across competitions

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Prediction

Philadelphia are on a bright run of form, scoring goals galore. DC, in contrast, have blown hot and cold, struggling for consistency. That could come back to haunt them against a well-oiled Union side spearheaded by the relentless Daniel Gazdag.

Prediction: Philadelphia 3-1 DC

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Philadelphia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes