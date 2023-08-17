Philadelphia Union vs Monterrey Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19, 2023

Philadelphia Union face Monterrey at Subaru Park in the Leagues Cup third-place playoff on Saturday (August 19).

Both teams are in search of consolation after failing to reach the final. In the semifinals, Philadelphia lost 4-1 at home to Inter Miami, while Monterrey lost to Nashville SC 2-0. It was the first time both sides suffered defeat in the ongoing Leagues Cup.

The Union will look to reorganize their midfield, which crumbled against a well-drilled Miami side led by former Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba. Philadelphia will play host once more at Subaru Park, where they have prevailed over two Mexican sides in the competition.

Monterrey and Philadelphia are meeting for the first time. The Liga MX team don’t have the quality and depth that have set Miami apart in the Leagues Cup. However, they have displayed a more cohesive play than The Union, which could give them a headstart.

Rayados, though, will come against a team determined to offer some sort of consolation to fans following the semifinal disappointment. Manager Jim Curtin has called on fans to raise the roof against Monterrey and stay focused as in their previous games.

Philadelphia Union vs Monterrey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia have won five times and lost once in the Leagues Cup.

The hosts have scored 12 goals and conceded eight in the competition.

Philadelphia have beaten Mexican teams thrice (Queretaro (x2) and Tijuana) in the Leagues Cup.

Monterrey have scored nine goals and conceded six in the Leagues Cup.

Philadelphia have won four times and lost once in their last five games, the same as Monterrey.

Form Guide: Philadelphia: L-W-W-W-W; Monterrey: L-W-W-W-W

Philadelphia Union vs Monterrey Prediction

Philadelphia will strive to win the midfield battle early to avoid their mistakes against Miami. However, Monterrey are good at holding the ball and could thwart the efforts of the American side.

The Union’s top scorer Dániel Gazdag, who boasts four goals, is yet to score in the knockouts. He’d relish the prospect of wrapping up the campaign in style.

Monterrey, meanwhile, have been scoring less since a tournament-ending injury to top scorer German Berterame. However, Sergio Canales has got in on the act, scoring twice since then.

Philadelphia come as the favourites based on their superior form and home advantage.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 Monterrey

Philadelphia Union vs Monterrey Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Philadelphia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Monterrey to score - Yes