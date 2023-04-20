Philadelphia Union host Toronto FC at Subaru Park in the MLS on Saturday as both sides look to end their winless runs in the league.

After winning twice from their opening three games, Philadelphia have failed to win their next five, losing thrice. It could've been worse, as they were 2-0 down to Chicago Fire in their last outing, but fought back to salvage a draw. With eight points from as many games, Jim Curtin's side are down in tenth in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto, meanwhile, have seen their fair share of struggles this season, winning once in eight games but have drawn six. Their only win of the campaign was a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami on matchday four. Their only defeat was a 3-2 reverse to D.C United in their opener. They have drawn their last four.

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 30 clashes between the two sides, with Toronto leading 13-10.

Toronto have won one of their last five meetings with Philadelphia.

Toronto's last visit to Philadelphia ended in a crushing 4-0 loss. In fact, the Reds have lost on their last three visits there, last picking up a win in March 2019.

Toronto have seen the most draws (6) in the Eastern Conference.

Interestingly, Philadelphia and Toronto have scored ten goals apiece in eight games.

Toronto have drawn their last four league games.

Philadelphia have failed to win their last five games and could go six in a row without victory for the first time since April-May 2022.

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Prediction

Both teams are coming off lengthy winless runs as Philadelphia and Toronto have struggled to get going in the new season. It could go either way, but a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Philadelphia 1-1 Toronto

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

