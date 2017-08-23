Jurgen Klopp reveals Coutinho is ill with return date unknown

Coutinho will not feature against Hoffenheim in the second leg of the Champions League qualifiers.

by Sudarshan Venkatesan News 23 Aug 2017, 12:27 IST

Philippe Coutinho

What's the story?

The summer-long speculation involving Philippe Coutinho's future had looked like it was coming to an end, with Barcelona ending their interest in the Brazilian.

The player submitted a transfer request after Neymar's departure to Paris Saint-Germain, in order to join the Catalans. But two bids worth 100 million euros and 118 million euros were calmly rejected by Liverpool.

Coutinho is currently down with a back injury, and is now ill, according to the Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp and is not available for selection any time soon.

In case you didn't know..

Philippe Coutinho was signed from Inter Milan. He made his Liverpool debut against West Bromwich Albion at Anfield on 11th February, 2013. Since then, he has went on to make 181 appearances for the mighty Reds scoring 42 times and assisting 37 times in the process.

The 25-year-old old is widely regarded for his shooting qualities outside the box and the trickery he possess with his feet to find out the passes makes him unplayable at times. An international break follows after this week, and it will be interesting to see if Coutinho features for Tite's side, and how things develop upon his return to Liverpool.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona are in a hustle to find out a replacement for Neymar, whose departure from Camp Nou was unexpected. Ernesto Valverde is trying everything to lure Coutinho to Barcelona, but Liverpool are standing firm.

Coutinho has not publicly spoken where his future lies. It will be an interesting week to witness if Barcelona come back with the third offer. On the other hand, Virgil Van Dijk is training with the Under-23s and Klopp is not ready to give up on the Dutchman.

What's next?

If Liverpool are able to convince him and keep him for one more season, it will be a huge booster for the men in Red. Keeping their star looks likely, as Liverpool are not ready to negotiate with Barcelona at any point.

Liverpool will not let Coutinho join Barcelona this summer, after witnessing Javier Mascherano and Luis Suarez depart to Barcelona when the club wanted them the most.

Authors take:

Liverpool are currently leading Hoffenheim 2-1 going into the second leg at Anfield in the Champions League Qualifiers. Liverpool will look to keep Philippe Coutinho and will try to bring in Van Dijk before the window closes. Klopp expects Coutinho to come back after the international break. Coutinho should stay for atleast one more year at Anfield. If Liverpool are able to lift silverware this season, it might change Coutinho's mind soon or rather than later.