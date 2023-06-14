Philippines vs Nepal Prediction and Betting Tips | June 15, 2023 

Philippines and Nepal will square off in friendly on Thursday (June 15). Philippines will look to get back to winning ways following their harrowing 4-0 defeat to Jordan in March.

Mousa Al-Tanari scored a first half brace to give them a two-goal lead at the break before Yazan Al Naimat and Ali Aloan added second-half goals to complete the rout.

Nepal, meanwhile, secured a 2-1 comeback win over Laos in a friendly in March. Photthavong Sangvila put Laos ahead in the 11th minute before Ayush Ghalan levelled matters seven minutes later. Manish Dangi scored the winner with three minutes remaining.

Nepal will use this friendly to wind up preparations for the SAFF Championship. They have been grouped in Group A alongside Kuwait, India and Pakistan. Philippines, meanwhile, face Chinese Taipei in another friendly next weekend.

Philippines vs Nepal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth meeting between the two teams. Philippines were victorious on four occasions and drawn one. That stalemate came in their most recent meeting, a goalless draw in the second leg of an Asian Cup qualifier in November 2017.

Five of Philippines' last six games have produced at least three goals.

Nepal are unbeaten in five friendlies, winning four.

Philippines have lost five of their last six international games, including the last four.

Four of Philippines' last five games have been decided by at least two-goal margins.

Philippines vs Nepal Prediction

Philippines have been on an atrocious run of form but still enter the game as the bookmakers' favourites owing to their superior quality and pedigree. The Azkals are on a four-game losing streak and will look to get back to winning ways against a team they have historically gotten the better of.

Nepal, meanwhile, are flying high, having not lost in five games. It's their longest unbeaten streak since 2016, and a win here will give them a boost heading into the SAFF Championship.

However, expect Philippines to claim a narrow win in what could be a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Philippines 3-2 Nepal

Philippines vs Nepal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Philippines to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Nepal to score over 1.5 goals

