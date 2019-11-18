×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Piatek aiming to be worth €70m by the time he leaves AC Milan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18 Nov 2019, 23:36 IST
Piatek - cropped
Krzysztof Piatek has struggled for AC Milan this seaason

AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek wants to be worth as much as €70million by the time he eventually leaves the club. 

Piatek signed for Milan in January after enjoying an extraordinary start to life in Serie A at Genoa.

The Poland striker scored 13 league goals in 19 appearances during the first half of the 2018-19 season, leading to a big-money move for a reported fee of €35m.

He had no trouble maintaining his form following his switch to San Siro - scoring a further nine league goals - but has failed to recapture those levels so far this campaign, netting just three times.

However, Piatek remains confident in his ability to succeed with the Rossoneri.

"When I moved to Milan it all happened so fast that I didn't even ask questions," the 24-year-old, who scored in Poland's 2-1 win over Israel on Saturday, told television channel TVP Sport.

"I was focused on work, in football yes, it's always about setting new goals. Now I'm worth €38m, the next time I change clubs, I'd like to be worth €60-70m.

"I have to be ambitious, I'll work for it, I'm at the beginning of my career, it's only my second season in Serie A, one of the top five leagues [in Europe]."

Advertisement

Piatek also believes the reaction of the Italian press to his loss of form has made matters more difficult at Milan, who sacked coach Marco Giampaolo earlier in the season and currently languish down in 14th place in the table.

"I look in the mirror and look for the blame inside of me. At the beginning, as a team, we didn't create so many opportunities. We're improving, I'm going to score again," he said during the interview.

"For Italian journalists, one day you're the soccer pope and the next day you're the worst player.

"I accept it. Nobody put themselves in my shoes, the covers of the newspapers don't impact me."

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow BEL CYP 01:15 AM Belgium vs Cyprus
Tomorrow SAN RUS 01:15 AM San Marino vs Russia
Tomorrow SCO KAZ 01:15 AM Scotland vs Kazakhstan
International Friendlies 2019
Today ARG URU 12:45 AM Argentina vs Uruguay
FA Cup 2019-20
Tomorrow DON AFC 01:15 AM Doncaster Rovers vs AFC Wimbledon
Tomorrow PET STE 01:15 AM Peterborough United vs Stevenage
Tomorrow GIL SUN 01:15 AM Gillingham vs Sunderland
Tomorrow EXE CAM 01:15 AM Exeter City vs Cambridge United
Tomorrow EAS STO 01:15 AM Eastleigh vs Stourbridge
Tomorrow BUR SAL 01:15 AM Burton Albion vs Salford City
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us