Piatek continues scoring streak to emulate Batistuta feat

34   //    07 Oct 2018, 17:25 IST
KrzysztofPiatek - cropped
Krzysztof Piatek celebrates for Genoa

Krzysztof Piatek became the first player since Gabriel Batistuta to score in each of the first seven games of a Serie A season as his sensational streak continued for Genoa.

The Poland international joined Genoa from Cracovia in June and has hit the ground running in Italy, with his opener against Parma on Sunday his 13th strike in eight games in all competitions.

Piatek's tally includes nine Serie A goals after netting in seven consecutive matches, with the last player to achieve this feat from the start of the season being Batistuta in 1994-95.

The Argentina great extended his run to 11 games and ended the campaign with 26 goals for Fiorentina as they finished 10th in Serie A.

Piatek has already been linked with a move to number of Champions League clubs, including LaLiga giants Barcelona.

