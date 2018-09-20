Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Picault's late goal helps Union end Sounders' win streak

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    20 Sep 2018, 13:22 IST
AP Image

SEATTLE (AP) — Fafa Picault scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time Wednesday night, and the Philadelphia Union halted Seattle's MLS-record nine-game winning streak by beating the Sounders 1-0.

Goalkeeper Stefan Frei rolled a soft clearance pass out toward defender Gustav Svensson. But Picault got to the ball an instant before Svensson did and took it into the left side of the penalty area 1-on-1 against Frei. From 8 yards away, he drilled it into the back center of the net for his eighth goal of the season.

The Union (13-12-4) won for the fifth time in six games.

The Sounders (13-10-5) lost for the first time since dropping a 3-2 decision to Portland in Seattle on June 30. In addition to the nine straight wins, they had an overall unbeaten streak of 12 games during that stretch (10-0-2), just one shy of the club record.

ATLANTA UNITED 4, EARTHQUAKES 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Josef Martinez scored his second goal of the game in stoppage time and Supporters' Shield leader Atlanta rallied to beat San Jose, spoiling the debut of interim coach Steve Ralston.

The game changed on a video replay midway through the second half. San Jose forward Chris Wondolowski had a goal reversed — that would have made it 4-1 — due to a handball that wasn't called at the other end.

Atlanta was given a penalty kick and Martinez scored to pull to 3-2 in the 70th minute. Three minutes later, Miguel Almiron tied it by knocking home a loose ball in front of the goal.

Martinez headed home his 30th goal of the season in the 95th, securing Atlanta a home playoff game.

Atlanta (18-5-6) has only lost once in its last 10 games — with seven victories. San Jose (4-17-8) has lost eight of its last 12.

TIMBERS 3, CREW 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Andy Polo's first goal in Major League Soccer put the Timbers in front before the end of the first half and Portland went on to beat Columbus.

Polo also had an assist on David Guzman's tying goal after the short-handed Crew went up in the opening minutes.

Niko Hansen scored both goals for the Columbus, including one that narrowed Portland's margin in stoppage time.

The Timbers were coming off a 4-1 loss at Houston, a setback for their playoff position. Going into the match against the Crew, Portland (13-8-8) held the sixth and final playoff spot in the Western West.

The Crew (12-9-8) have lost four straight road games.

Associated Press
NEWS
Union ends Sounders' win streak on Picault's late goal, 1-0
