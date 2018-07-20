Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pinto names 25-member Indian football squad for U-20 COTIF event

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
94   //    20 Jul 2018, 12:43 IST

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A 25-member Indian U-20 football team will leave for Valencia, Spain tomorrow to participate in the COTIF International tournament scheduled to begin on July 29.

The U-20 national team consists of boys who represented India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 and the U-19 National Team boys.

Midfielder Harmanpreet Singh and Jashandeep Singh, who were part of the 23 short listed players from the Khelo India Project that had appeared for trials at Indian Arrows in Goa, have also been selected into the final squad as part of the reserves.

The team will be playing friendly matches against local clubs on July 23 and July 25 before proceeding to the COTIF Tournament -- the Mini Mundial Sub U-20 Men's football tournament.

The India U-20 national team will be clashing swords with Argentina U-20, Venezuela U-20, Mauritania U-20 and Murcia U-20, a local side, during the tournament.

The list of the players follows below:

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Vishal Dube, Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Boris Singh, Sahil Panwar, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Jitendra Singh, Ashis Rai, Deepak Tangri, Narendra, Sumit Rathi.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh, Ninthoi Meetei, Amarjit Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Jeakson Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul K.P, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalengmawia, Jashandeep Singh.

Forwards: Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Aman Chetri.

Head Coach: Floyd Pinto

India's fixtures in the COTIF tournament:

JULY 29: India U-20 vs Murcia U-20.

JULY 31: India U-20 vs Mauritania U-20.

AUGUST 03: India U-20 vs Venezuela U-20.

AUGUST 05: India U-20 vs Argentina U-20

