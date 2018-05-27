Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Pinto, Senhora clinch MSL title for Blazing Bashers

    Press Trust of India
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 17:56 IST
    37

    Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) NoelPinto and Senhora D'Souza guided Blazing Bashers to a thrilling victory in the finale of Mumbai Table Tennis Super League here late last night.

    Senhora began the title march against Ace in the women's singles, beating Ashlesha Trehan in a marathon clash.

    She eventually prevailed 2-1 but Ashlesha put up a valiant fight, stretching Senhora in each of the games and winning one of them too, stated a media release issued here today.

    Noel made the most of the great start to thrash Nishant Kulkarni 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-7) in the mens singles to get the Blazers going.

    Deepit Patil brought Ace back into the contest with a smart 2-1 victory over Maanav Mehta.

    Blazer's Maanav, however, did well to win the third game 12-10, after losing the contest 7-11, 2-11 to give his team a crucial point, it added.

    Noel and Senhora then joined hands to overcome the pair of Nishant and Ashlesha 2-1 (11-9, 10-12, 11-7) in the mixed doubles to hang on to the lead.

    Mihika Rohira kept up Blazers' winning momentum, outsmarting the in-form Kheya Shah 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 14-12) in the junior girls singles.

    Ace roared back into the final, claiming the next two matches.

    Tanmay Rao thumped Aaryan Deshpande 3-0 in the cadet boys singles while Abhay Mehta and Nishant Kulkarni took the doubles V/M 2-1 to keep themselves alive, it added.

    Maanav Mehta & Mihika Rohira, however, doused their hopes by winning the penultimate fixture, the Mixed JB/JG, overcoming Deepit Patil and Kheya Shah 2-1 (11-7, 7-11, 12-10)in a nail-biting clash, said the release

