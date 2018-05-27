Pinto, Senhora clinch MSL title for Blazing Bashers

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) NoelPinto and Senhora D'Souza guided Blazing Bashers to a thrilling victory in the finale of Mumbai Table Tennis Super League here late last night.

Senhora began the title march against Ace in the women's singles, beating Ashlesha Trehan in a marathon clash.

She eventually prevailed 2-1 but Ashlesha put up a valiant fight, stretching Senhora in each of the games and winning one of them too, stated a media release issued here today.

Noel made the most of the great start to thrash Nishant Kulkarni 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-7) in the mens singles to get the Blazers going.

Deepit Patil brought Ace back into the contest with a smart 2-1 victory over Maanav Mehta.

Blazer's Maanav, however, did well to win the third game 12-10, after losing the contest 7-11, 2-11 to give his team a crucial point, it added.

Noel and Senhora then joined hands to overcome the pair of Nishant and Ashlesha 2-1 (11-9, 10-12, 11-7) in the mixed doubles to hang on to the lead.

Mihika Rohira kept up Blazers' winning momentum, outsmarting the in-form Kheya Shah 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 14-12) in the junior girls singles.

Ace roared back into the final, claiming the next two matches.

Tanmay Rao thumped Aaryan Deshpande 3-0 in the cadet boys singles while Abhay Mehta and Nishant Kulkarni took the doubles V/M 2-1 to keep themselves alive, it added.

Maanav Mehta & Mihika Rohira, however, doused their hopes by winning the penultimate fixture, the Mixed JB/JG, overcoming Deepit Patil and Kheya Shah 2-1 (11-7, 7-11, 12-10)in a nail-biting clash, said the release