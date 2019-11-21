Pique celebrates Luis Enrique return after Moreno's 'surprise' Spain exit

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 21 Nov 2019, 13:52 IST SHARE

Spain head coach Luis Enrique

Gerard Pique has welcomed Spain's reappointment of Luis Enrique but admitted to being surprised at Roberto Moreno's abrupt departure.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed the unexpected coaching change on Tuesday, bringing an end to Moreno's brief stint in charge of the 2010 World Cup winners.

Moreno took over in a caretaker capacity in March and assumed the head coach role on a full-time basis in June.

Luis Enrique had stepped down as his young daughter, Xana, had developed bone cancer. She died in August.

His former assistant, Moreno, won seven and drew two of the nine matches he oversaw in total, leading to a sense of shock when it became evident that Monday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Romania was to be his last game.

"In truth it is a little surprising, we all got a little surprise," Barca defender Pique told Mundo Deportivo.

"I'm not there, I haven't talked to my [Barcelona] team-mates because they played on Monday and they didn't train [Tuesday]."

"I am very happy that Luis Enrique returns to training, that is the best news of all," he continued.

"Regarding the relationship between Luis Enrique and Robert Moreno, I have no idea what happened."

Advertisement

80% - Of managers to manage 10+ international games for Spain, only Manuel de Castro González (90% between 1921 & 1927) has a best win percentage than Luis Enrique (80%, W8 L2). Return pic.twitter.com/3ZVfel9Q8W — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 19, 2019

Pique has been out of the Spain side since retiring from international football following the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He remains a regular starter at club level and expects to stay at Camp Nou until the end of his distinguished career, which could yet end before his contract expires in 2022.

"I have always said my last team will be Barca," said the 32-year-old.

"I have absolutely no intention of wearing any other shirt because... I have been a 'Cule' all my life. For me, being at Barca is the biggest dream of all.

"My intention is to get to 2022, but I don't have a crystal ball and I don't know if I'm going to be able to do it.

"If I see that I lose importance or see that I am not at the [required] level, I have no problem leaving earlier.

"I don't think it will happen because I know myself and I am able to endure until 2022, but you never know."