Pique welcomes discussion with Barca hierarchy

Gerard Pique says he will welcome a discussion with Barcelona vice-president Jordi Mestre regarding the Antoine Griezmann announcement.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 21 Jun 2018, 10:32 IST
406
GerardPique-Cropped
Spain's Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique will welcome a conversation with Barcelona vice-president Jordi Mestre as the Antoine Griezmann transfer saga continues.

Griezmann, 27, had been widely expected to join the Catalan club this summer, but surprised many by re-signing with Atletico Madrid last week until 2023.

A documentary on France forward’s announcement to stay was produced by one of Pique's companies, leading to criticism of the Spain international and questions from Barcelona’s hierarchy.

However, Pique, who celebrated his 100th cap in Spain’s 1-0 win over Iran Wednesday, was on the front-foot and keen to answer to Mestre.

"If he wants to talk to me, he knows where I am," he said.

"The relationship has always been open, we always have contact – we are going to talk and solve it."

Spain’s win put them joint-top of their World Cup group with Portugal, and even though a point will be enough for La Roja to qualify for the knockout rounds, Pique insists they are eyeing top spot in Group B.

"It’s a bit close. I think a draw would be enough. We will look at it, but the most important thing was to win and now we have to win against Morocco," he said.

"It’s very important to be first [in the group] and to score more goals than Portugal."

 
