Pirlo hails 'genius' Conte's precision approach

Juventus and Italy great Andrea Pirlo has explained what makes Antonio Conte the best coach in the world.

by Omnisport News 13 Mar 2017, 20:10 IST

Antonio Conte embraces Andrea Pirlo after a Serie A match in 2011

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been hailed as a "genius" by former Juventus star Andrea Pirlo.

Conte has guided his side to a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League with 11 games left and they face Manchester United on Monday looking to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The former Juve boss has been lauded for his impact at Stamford Bridge, having transformed a side who defended their title so dismally under Jose Mourinho last season into a team who have only failed to win four of their last 25 games in all competitions.

And Pirlo, who claimed three consecutive Serie A titles under Conte in Turin, says his meticulous approach sets him apart from his rivals.

"Conte, for me, is the best coach because he's a genius," the New York City midfielder told Omnisport. "He works every day, every single moment for soccer, for the team, every small detail and on the field, the players play very good.

"With Juventus, I was with this coach for three years. We won the league, but every day was stronger in training. Maybe now it's the same at Chelsea."