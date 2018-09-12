Pirlo may be set for shock return in Australia
Andrea Pirlo could be set for a shock playing return as Australian club Avondale chase the Italy great for a cup fixture.
Pirlo, 39, retired at the end of last year after a glittering career that included a World Cup title, six Serie A crowns with AC Milan and Juventus and two Champions League trophies.
But the superstar midfielder may be set for a return, with Victorian outfit Avondale looking to secure Pirlo for their FFA Cup quarter-final against Sydney FC on September 19.
The club confirmed to Omnisport they were "waiting to hear from Pirlo's management".
We’ll see you on Sep. 19 in the @FFACup @SydneyFC #MagicOfTheCup #Avengers pic.twitter.com/69CPqgkW9m— Avondale FC (@AvondaleFC84) August 30, 2018
Even if they land Pirlo, Avondale will go into their meeting with A-League premiers Sydney as underdogs.
Pirlo, who made 116 appearances for Italy, finished his career at New York City, where he spent two and a half seasons.
In 2015, another Victorian club, Heidelberg United, signed Greece great Kostas Katsouranis for their FFA Cup quarter-final against Melbourne City, but suffered a 5-0 defeat.