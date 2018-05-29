Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Pjaca casts doubt on Juventus future

Marko Pjaca's loan to Schalke did not prove fruitful and he admits he does not know where he will be playing next season.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 29 May 2018, 14:17 IST
815
marko pjaca - cropped
Marko Pjaca in action for Schalke

Marko Pjaca has cast doubt on his long-term future at Juventus following his disappointing loan spell with Schalke.

The Croatia international managed only seven appearances in the Bundesliga after joining during the January transfer window on a deal until the end of the season.

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri had hoped to see Pjaca return to Turin a rejuvenated figure, with the 23-year-old having missed much of 2017 with a cruciate ligament injury.

However, the winger admits he is unsure where he will be playing once Croatia's World Cup campaign comes to an end.

"The loan to Schalke didn't turn out to be what I wanted, but we can't change that now," he told RTL. 

"I still don't know where I will play next season. A lot depends on the World Cup, too."

Pjaca joined Juve from Dinamo Zagreb for €23million in July 2016 and enjoyed a successful first season in Italy, winning the domestic double and helping his side reach the Champions League final before injury halted his progress.

Allegri confirmed he saw Pjaca in his long-term plans at the club before sanctioning his loan move.

"He is a boy who has extraordinary qualities and unfortunately this injury has temporarily stopped his progression," he said in January.

"So, he needs to find a team where he can find continuity to return next year in the best condition."

Bundesliga 2017-18
Boateng casts doubt over Bayern future
RELATED STORY
Howedes happy to delay talks over Juventus future
RELATED STORY
Thiago hints at uncertain Bayern Munich future
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga transfer news: Bayern confirm a new deal for...
RELATED STORY
Bayern undecided on James future amid Lewandowski swap...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs overshadowed by their city rivals
RELATED STORY
Bayern star Muller offers no guarantees on long-term future
RELATED STORY
5 wingers Bayern Munich should target this summer
RELATED STORY
3 players Bayern Munich could sign
RELATED STORY
Jupp Heynckes: The red-faced German who lit up Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 34
FT BAY STU
1 - 4
FT HOF BOR
3 - 1
FT HER RB-
2 - 6
FT FRE AUG
2 - 0
FT SCH EIN
1 - 0
FT BAY HAN
3 - 2
FT HAM BOR
2 - 1
FT MAI WER
1 - 2
FT WOL KOL
4 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018