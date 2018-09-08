Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Plane problems hit Wales trip to Denmark

PTI
NEWS
News
27   //    08 Sep 2018, 22:38 IST

London, Sep 8 (AFP) Ryan Giggs and his Wales players were severely delayed on their journey to Denmark due to an aeroplane technical problem.

Giggs' side are heading to Denmark for Sunday's Nations League clash, but their plane was left grounded at Cardiff Airport on Saturday.

Wales face the awkward scenario of not being able to arrive in Aarhus until the early hours of Sunday morning after a new charter plane had to be ordered.

Aircraft technicians had failed to fix the fault and the earliest the Wales squad could leave Cardiff on a new plane was at 1900 GMT local time.

The late nature of the flight meant that the squad were unable to land at Aarhus airport.

Plans were being made to land at another airport, possibly Copenhagen nearly 200 miles away, and bus the players to Aarhus.

An FAW spokesperson said: "We cannot at the moment provide an estimate of what time the team will fly." The FAW were forced to cancel Giggs' pre-match press conference and could now face a fine from UEFA for doing so.

It was only agreed on Thursday that Denmark's senior squad would play the game following a dispute over the players' commercial rights.

Denmark fielded a team of lower-league and futsal players in the 3-0 friendly defeat to Slovakia on Wednesday

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Eriksen calls for truce in Denmark row that could lead to...
RELATED STORY
DBU reaches agreement with Denmark players to face Wales
RELATED STORY
Futsal and lower-league players called up by Denmark amid...
RELATED STORY
Jensen named temporary Hareide replacement as unknown...
RELATED STORY
Bale unsurprised by Denmark resolution
RELATED STORY
Denmark to field third-string squad for Uefa Nations League
RELATED STORY
Severely weakened Denmark loses 3-0 to Slovakia
RELATED STORY
Top players back for Denmark after truce in contract dispute
RELATED STORY
Just plane wrong: Burnley's European adventure gets off...
RELATED STORY
Denmark scrambles together new squad, coach amid pay dispute
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us