Plane problems hit Wales trip to Denmark

London, Sep 8 (AFP) Ryan Giggs and his Wales players were severely delayed on their journey to Denmark due to an aeroplane technical problem.

Giggs' side are heading to Denmark for Sunday's Nations League clash, but their plane was left grounded at Cardiff Airport on Saturday.

Wales face the awkward scenario of not being able to arrive in Aarhus until the early hours of Sunday morning after a new charter plane had to be ordered.

Aircraft technicians had failed to fix the fault and the earliest the Wales squad could leave Cardiff on a new plane was at 1900 GMT local time.

The late nature of the flight meant that the squad were unable to land at Aarhus airport.

Plans were being made to land at another airport, possibly Copenhagen nearly 200 miles away, and bus the players to Aarhus.

An FAW spokesperson said: "We cannot at the moment provide an estimate of what time the team will fly." The FAW were forced to cancel Giggs' pre-match press conference and could now face a fine from UEFA for doing so.

It was only agreed on Thursday that Denmark's senior squad would play the game following a dispute over the players' commercial rights.

Denmark fielded a team of lower-league and futsal players in the 3-0 friendly defeat to Slovakia on Wednesday