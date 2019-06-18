×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Platini 'absolutely confident about future', insists lawyer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2   //    18 Jun 2019, 20:18 IST
platini-cropped
Former UEFA president Michel Platini

Michel Platini's lawyer insists the former UEFA president has "nothing to blame himself for" after he was detained by police during investigations into the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

William Bourdon, representing Platini, claimed in a statement that the 63-year-old was not under arrest after he was taken in for questioning by officers of the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police in Paris on Tuesday.

Platini was serving on FIFA's executive committee in 2010 when Qatar was awarded the rights to host the 2022 World Cup.

He was later banned from football for a period of four years after being found to have breached FIFA's code of ethics regarding conflict of interest and dereliction of duty relating to a "disloyal payment" from former FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

The statement, which revealed Platini was also asked by investigators about the bidding process for Euro 2016, said: "Michel Platini, after having been heard, in the same investigation in free hearing last year, is now being questioned under police custody only for technical reasons.

"His counsel, Mr. William Bourdon, strongly affirms that this is in no way an arrest, but a hearing as a witness in the context desired by investigators, a framework that prevents all persons heard, then confronted, cannot confer outside the procedure.

"Michel Platini spoke calmly and precisely, answered all questions, including those about the bidding process of the Euro 2016, and provided useful explanations.

"He has absolutely nothing to blame himself for and claims to be totally ignorant to facts that are beyond his control.

"He is absolutely confident about the future."

Advertisement

Platini, who won the Ballon d'Or three times and represented Juventus and France during a glittering playing career, missed out on the opportunity to run for the presidency of FIFA due to his ongoing ban.

FIFA indicated that it would support the investigation into Qatar's successful World Cup bid, while declining to comment on the specifics of Platini's case.

World football's governing body said in a statement: "FIFA is aware of today's press reports concerning Mr. Michel Platini.

"Please understand that since we don't have all the details about the matter we are not in a position to comment further.

"Generally speaking, FIFA reiterates its full commitment to cooperating with the authorities in any given country of the world where investigations are taking place in connection with football activities."

Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS: Michel Platini detained over Qatar World Cup bid
RELATED STORY
Former UEFA President Michel Platini arrested over 2022 World Cup row
RELATED STORY
Pochettino: It's embarrassing to talk about my future
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Sarri fights back to questions about his Chelsea future
RELATED STORY
EPL News: The best is yet to come, says Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: Would a slew of signings guarantee success for Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
Diego Maradona's lawyer says ex-star fathered 3 kids in Cuba
RELATED STORY
Michel Platini slams VAR as 'against spirit of football'
RELATED STORY
Reports: Griezmann's lawyer to meet with Barcelona officials to secure his move this weekend 
RELATED STORY
Rummenigge confident Bayern will sign James
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
FT JAP CHI
0 - 4
 Japan vs Chile
Tomorrow BOL PER 03:00 AM Bolivia vs Peru
Tomorrow BRA VEN 06:00 AM Brazil vs Venezuela
20 Jun COL QAT 03:00 AM Colombia vs Qatar
20 Jun ARG PAR 06:00 AM Argentina vs Paraguay
International Friendlies 2019
FT TUN BUR
2 - 1
 Tunisia vs Burundi
PP COT ETH Côte d'Ivoire vs Ethiopia
Today BEN MAU 06:30 PM Benin vs Mauritania
Tomorrow COT ZAM 06:00 PM Côte d'Ivoire vs Zambia
Tomorrow SOU ANG 09:00 PM South Africa vs Angola
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us