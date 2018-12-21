×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Players get away with murder! - Keane blames United stars for Mourinho sacking

Omnisport
NEWS
News
347   //    21 Dec 2018, 19:46 IST
JoseMourinho-cropped
Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Roy Keane believes the Manchester United players "get away with murder" and Jose Mourinho was "thrown under the bus" by some squad members.

Mourinho exited Old Trafford this week after two-and-a-half years in charge, with Keane's former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer duly coming in as manager on an interim basis.

The departed boss had public disputes with numerous star players - most notably Paul Pogba, who was left on the bench at Liverpool last week - and Keane believes these issues contributed heavily to Mourinho's departure.

The former United captain lays the blame at the players' doors, though, accusing some of downing tools as the 20-time champions slumped to sixth in the table.

"I think the players get away with murder, the way they hide behind the manager," Keane told BBC Radio 5 live. "With Mourinho, the players have thrown him under the bus.

"People say Mourinho's been falling out with players; you would fall out with players when they turn up overweight or they aren't training properly and aren't producing. For some of them then to down tools, shame on them.

"I'm not Mourinho's biggest fan - don't get me wrong - but I can't tolerate footballers who just hide behind their agent, [and] their pals in the media. It's a bit of a joke really."

Keane does not believe a similar situation could ever have developed during his time at United.

Advertisement

"People might say I'm a bit old school, but I don't call it 'old school', I call it 'good school'," he continued.

"No matter what's going on at your club, when you go out on that pitch - particularly at a big club like United - you go out and give it your all, no excuses. That doesn't mean to say you're going to play well.

"This idea that players are a little bit upset... It's not just at United, the modern players are very weak, you can't say a word to them.

"I was very lucky with the dressing rooms that I was in, where there were good men, good leaders, good characters. That is definitely in shortage in the game now.

"I know the game has changed a little bit, but the players do get away with murder and it's really frustrating. It wouldn't have happened in our dressing room, just for the fact that we wouldn't have tolerated lads not putting a shift in."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Manchester United: Does sacking Mourinho rectify the main...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 good things that have happened...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 Manchester United players who...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho sacked: What former United stars said after...
RELATED STORY
​Manchester United's lack of ambition under Mourinho is...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Manchester United were right to sack Jose...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Jose Mourinho failed at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Mourinho blames Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
4 positives and negatives of sacking Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Should Manchester United really...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
Tomorrow WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
Tomorrow ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
Tomorrow AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
Tomorrow HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
Tomorrow MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
Tomorrow WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
Tomorrow CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us