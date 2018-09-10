Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Players will have final say on Girona v Barcelona in USA, says AFE

Omnisport
NEWS
News
510   //    10 Sep 2018, 20:42 IST
lionel messi - cropped
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi

Players will be given the final say on plans to hold Girona's LaLiga match with Barcelona in the United States, according to the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE).

Last week, Girona confirmed they had accepted a proposal from Spanish top-flight organisers to stage a local derby against the champions in North America this season.

It would be the first such game to be held outside Spain since a groundbreaking 15-year deal was reached between LaLiga and multinational media, sports and entertainment company Relevent.

An AFE delegation, led by president David Aganzo, met with LaLiga officials on Monday to discuss the proposed match and express its "unease" at the plans to relocate it to the US.

"The players, through AFE, will be those who make a final decision on the match to be played in the United States," it confirmed in a statement following the meeting.

The players' union has been staunchly opposed to the plans since they were announced, having been aggrieved at not being consulted earlier by LaLiga.

Last month, Aganzo refused to rule out a strike after a meeting between the captains of all 20 top-flight clubs expressed unanimous "outrage" at the proposal.

Girona have said they are working with LaLiga and Barca to make the game go ahead in the US, with fans expected to have travel and accommodation costs subsidised.

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Girona accept LaLiga's proposal to play Barcelona in...
RELATED STORY
Rubiales slams LaLiga for trying to 'invade' USA
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: Barcelona will play a league fixture in America...
RELATED STORY
Summer transfer window: Who gained & who lost, including...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons how and why La Liga overseas plans could work...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga players considering strike action over games in...
RELATED STORY
5 Players that will Establish Themselves in La Liga this...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: Predicted Final Standings
RELATED STORY
3 big occasions where FC Barcelona was favoured by the...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best attackers in the world
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
10 Sep CAM MAL 05:00 PM Cambodia vs Malaysia
FA Cup 2018-19
Tomorrow LEI CHE 12:15 AM Leiston vs Cheshunt
Tomorrow WIN FRO 12:15 AM Winchester City vs Frome Town
Tomorrow YAT SAL 12:15 AM Yate Town vs Salisbury
Tomorrow BAN WEY 12:15 AM Banbury United vs Weymouth
Tomorrow WAL BEC 12:15 AM Walton Casuals vs Beckenham Town
Tomorrow WHY COR 12:15 AM Whyteleafe vs Corinthian-Casuals
Tomorrow SEV RAM 12:15 AM Sevenoaks Town vs Ramsgate
Tomorrow ST- SAF 12:15 AM St Ives Town vs Saffron Walden Town
Tomorrow DOR WIM 12:15 AM Dorchester Town vs Wimborne Town
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us