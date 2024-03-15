Plymouth Argyle vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th, 2024

Plymouth Argyle take on Preston North End in a matchday 38 Championship clash on Saturday (March 16).

Ian Foster's Plymouth are coming off a 1-1 draw at 10-man Blackburn Rovers last weekend. The Rovers opened the scoring through Sammie Szmodics inside seven minutes before Morgan Whittaker's second-half equaliser. The Pilgrims are 17th in the standings with 41 points, three clear of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Ryan Thomas Lowe's Preston lost 2-1 at Stoke City in their previous outing. Following Andrew Hughes' second-half own goal, Milutin Osmajic scored the equaliser for Preston, who conceded a Luke McNally 87th-minute winner.

The draw keeps Preston in tenth place in the standings, five points off the promotion playoff places. On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Plymouth-Preston Championship clash:

Plymouth Argyle vs Preston North End head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 62 games across competitions, Plymouth trail Preston 26-19.

Plymouth have won just one of their last seven meetings with Preston, losing the reverse fixture 2-1 away earlier this season.

Plymouth are winless in five home games, losing four, including the last three.

Preston have two wins and as many defeats in their last five road outings.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Plymouth: D-L-L-W-L; Preston: L-D-W-D-W

Plymouth Argyle vs Preston North End prediction

Plymouth have had a comparatively better season than Preston as they seek to finish in the promotion playoff places.

The recent form of both sides is nothing to talk home about, though, managing three cumulative wins in their last five games, with Preston winning twice in that period.

Preston have had Plymouth's number in recent meetings but are winless in the fixture away in five games since a 2-0 win in 2005. Nevertheless, considering the visitors' better form this season, expect at least a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Plymouth 1-1 Preston

Plymouth Argyle vs Preston North End betting tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Plymouth to keep a clean sheet: No (The hosts have just one shutout in nine games across competitions.)

Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Eight of their last nine meetings have produced more than one goal.)