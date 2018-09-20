Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Plzen boss Vrba slams late mistakes

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    20 Sep 2018, 04:47 IST
pavelvrba-cropped
Viktoria Plzen head coach Pavel Vrba

Viktoria Plzen head coach Pavel Vrba criticised his defenders after a CSKA Moscow equaliser deep in second-half stoppage time denied the Czech team a long-awaited victory in the Champions League.

Nikola Vlasic converted a penalty in the 95th minute to make the final score at Doosan Arena 2-2 but the game looked very different after 45 minutes.

Michael Krmencik scored two first-half goals to put Plzen on course for their first Champions League group-stage victory since they beat CSKA 2-1 in December 2013, but Fedor Chalov narrowed their advantage shortly after half-time.

Rather than blaming the referee, who disallowed two CSKA goals before awarding the late penalty, Vrba pointed the finger at his own players for gifting the visitors such a late chance to claim a share of the spoils.

"I will tell my players that I am satisfied with their performance," Vrba told reporters. "But I am not satisfied that we conceded a late goal from a penalty in additional time.

"We should have never allowed that situation to happen and should have defended it differently.

"In the first half it was one of the best performances I remember in Plzen."

Opposite number Viktor Goncharenko claimed his side might have taken all three points, despite the fact that they were largely outplayed in the first half.

He reflected: "I thought we were better and deserved to win.

"But this is football and there's no place for that sort of talk in it."

Omnisport
NEWS
CSKA penalty salvages late point v Plzen in Champions League
RELATED STORY
Mistakes do not define me, says Chelsea boss Sarri
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Matchday 1 predictions
RELATED STORY
Bayern approach arrived too late - Tuchel
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Troy Deeney's story about Watford...
RELATED STORY
Mistakes hit United's confidence - Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Anatomy of the groups - Part 2
RELATED STORY
Looking back at recent goalkeeping mistakes 
RELATED STORY
Florentino Perez: The malevolent mastermind.
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us