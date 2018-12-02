PM Narendra Modi receives Special Football Jersey from FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with FIFA President Gianni Infantino (Image: Twitter/@NarendraModi)

Buenos Aires, Dec 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who gifted him a football jersey with his name on its back.

Modi, who met Infantino on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit here Saturday, shared a picture of the blue jersey, with his name on the back, on Twitter.

"Impossible to come to Argentina and not think about football. Argentinian players are tremendously popular in India. Today, received this jersey from @FIFAcom President Gianni Infantino. I thank him for the kind gesture," he said.

Today, received this jersey from @FIFAcom President Gianni Infantino. I thank him for the kind gesture. pic.twitter.com/6IszG7fyFC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2018

During ''Yoga for Peace' event here Thursday, Prime Minister Modi had elaborated how football connected the two countries.

"If Argentina is interested in India's philosophy, art, music and dance, then there are millions of fans of the Argentine soccer stars in India. Maradona has now become a household name and also used in many vernacular phrases," Modi had said.

FIFA, which describes itself as an international governing body of association football, is responsible for organising major international soccer tournaments, notably the World Cup.

India has been called a sleeping giant of football by Infantino's predecessor Sepp Blatter, who was ousted from the post over his alleged role in corruption at the world body.

Staying true to its name, India has been trying to climb the rankings in world football. The national football team currently ranked 97th in the world and is scheduled to take part in the AFC Asian Cup, the continent's equivalent of the European Championships.

India are placed in Group A which also features hosts UAE, Bahrain and Thailand.

That apart, the country hosted the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup successfully. The final between England and Spain at the Salt Lake Stadium saw a turnout of 66,684. The stadium crowd numbers for the tournament were 1,347,143 and it was the highest attended event ever, surpassing Colombia's 1,309,929 mark for the 2011 U-20 World Cup.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), the sport's governing body in the country, is also planning to bid for bigger tournaments in the future. The AIFF is eyeing the U-20 World Cup or the Club World Cup.