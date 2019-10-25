Pochettino agrees with Keane over Kane comments

Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is in agreement with Roy Keane that striker Harry Kane could boost any rival club.

Speaking after Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Liverpool last weekend, Keane urged his former side to sign Kane next year to resolve their goalscoring issues.

The England international has scored 127 Premier League goals since the start of 2014-15, twice finishing as the division's top scorer.

Keane suggested bringing in the prolific Tottenham forward would be a simple solution for United, who have failed to score more than once in a game since the opening weekend of the season.

Pochettino has heaped further praise on Kane in response to Keane's comments, saying at Friday's news conference: "I heard what was said.

"Of course, I respect him and admired him when he was a player. He was the kind of player who you want beside you, or as a centre-back like me you want him in front of you.

"Whenever I listen to him he is very clinical in his comments. Of course he loves good players and Harry Kane is a fantastic player. We more than agree Harry Kane deserves everything."

Tottenham return to Premier League action on Sunday with a trip to Liverpool, while Manchester United travel to Norwich City the same day