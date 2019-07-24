×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pochettino compares 'icon' Son to Beckham

Omnisport
NEWS
News
128   //    24 Jul 2019, 14:42 IST
sonpochettino-cropped
Son Heung-min and Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino described Son Heung-min as "an icon" and compared the Tottenham attacker to former Manchester United star David Beckham ahead of his side's clash with the Red Devils.

Son has been a focal point during Tottenham's pre-season tour of Asia and Pochettino said the reception of the South Korea international came as no surprise.

The 27-year-old is preparing for his fifth full season as a Spurs player and he has scored 42 goals in 130 Premier League appearances since his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015.

Son featured in Tottenham's 3-2 International Champions Cup victory over Juventus in Singapore on Sunday and will be involved again when Pochettino's men face United in Shanghai on Thursday.

Asked whether he was taken aback by the adoration on display for Son, Pochettino told reporters: "No, not surprised. We can appreciate and see how the people love Sonny here in Asia.

"Of course, he's an icon. I compared him before to David Beckham in popularity.

"It doesn't surprise me but it's good to see how the people love him and how important he is for the people.

"I am happy to hear him telling you that he still wants to improve, be better and work hard. That mentality is fantastic and that is why he is a very good example for all the fans and all the people, not only here in Asia but in the world."

Advertisement

Son played down his importance to a squad he is proud to be a part of, but reminded his team-mates that, while they reached the Champions League final in 2018-19, they can improve having failed to deliver silverware despite showing significant promise for a number of years.

"It's not just me, it's everyone," said Son, shrugging off the accolades of his coach. "It's special being here with the team. I don't care about being the main [attraction] or not.

"I'm happy to be here but I'm still learning, looking to be better day by day. Of course, I enjoy it but not too much pressure. I should enjoy this moment.

"I should be proud to work harder than before because the people are always watching me and expect more. I'm looking forward to being better with our team and with our staff. I'm always looking forwards."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
Advertisement
Beckham told me to take Newcastle job, claims Bruce
RELATED STORY
Premier League 19-20: 5 New signings who are set to make a huge impact
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer will succeed at Man United – Beckham
RELATED STORY
Mauricio Pochettino: The Argentine who turned Tottenham Hotspur into a European powerhouse
RELATED STORY
Champions League success will mean more at Spurs than Man United – Pochettino
RELATED STORY
9 things to know about Manchester United's new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United need to offload before the transfer window ends
RELATED STORY
Premier League 19/20: Top 5 young defenders to look forward to this season
RELATED STORY
2 forwards Manchester United could realistically sign if Romelu Lukaku Leaves
RELATED STORY
Why Axel Tuanzebe is the future of Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us