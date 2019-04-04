×
Pochettino convinced Tottenham will finish in top four

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    04 Apr 2019, 12:24 IST
mauriciopochettino - cropped
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is confident Tottenham will win the battle for a top-four place in the Premier League this season.

Spurs moved back up to third in the table on Wednesday after a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace, goals from Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen ensuring the opening match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ended with three points.

With six games to play there are four teams battling for the final two Champions League qualification places behind title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool.

Pochettino's men lead that group with 64 points, but Arsenal and Chelsea are only one behind them and Manchester United sit three adrift.

And the Spurs boss believes they will take one of the spots, particularly after moving to their new home.

"I am so confident we are going to get, in the end, top four," he told reporters. "There's no doubt.

"I believe in my players and I trust in them. 

"We deserve it because we work a lot, there are a lot of circumstances I think this group of players, the staff, and of course every department in this club deserves to be in the Champions League next season. 

"We work so hard to try and deliver that. We are here now and it's true there's a lot of work to do. 

"We are competing with big clubs that invest a lot of money during a massive period. 

"Of course we are competing with different tools but we have the belief and today we have our new home and our fans were amazing and it's going to be very important for the success of the team at the end of the season."

Arsenal could move above Spurs on Sunday with victory over Everton in their game in hand.

