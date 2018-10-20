×
Pochettino: Dier's Ramos tackle highlighted Spurs' attitude

Omnisport
NEWS
News
37   //    20 Oct 2018, 06:18 IST
DierRamos - Cropped
Eric Dier tackles Sergio Ramos

Eric Dier's crunching tackle on Sergio Ramos showcased the spirit and attitude of Tottenham, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Dier was booked for the aggressive slide tackle, which was largely unnecessary, on Ramos during England's 3-2 Nations League win over Spain.

Pochettino said the challenge showed the attitude that had been developed at Spurs, and the manager was proud.

"The tackle was nice, eh? The tackle was good. He touched the ball. He was aggressive," he said.

"In England, it's never a foul. Of course, in Europe it's different but in England it's never a foul.

"But to be brave like this... look, Dier, a holding midfielder, was pressing Sergio Ramos in the penalty area and that is the mentality that – from day one – we tried to translate to the players.

"Of course, I feel proud about that. It's a fantastic attitude, that always we need to keep pushing."

Dier's tackle came four minutes before Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in an incredible first half by England, who led 3-0 at the break.

Pochettino, whose team face West Ham on Saturday, said challenges like Dier's early in games could set the tone.

"The signal that you send to your opponents is important," he said.

"To say, 'We are not scared of you. We come here and we want to beat you'. We can play good or bad but always it's about the attitude. With different attitudes, sure, the game would be completely different and have different results.

"With only talent you cannot beat any team. But talent with attitude is everything."

 
