Pochettino expected Son's red card to be rescinded

Son Heung-min received a red card against Everton

Mauricio Pochettino never had any doubts Son Heung-min would have his red card for a tackle on Andre Gomes rescinded.

Son was sent off late on against Everton on Sunday after lunging in on Gomes, a challenge that saw the Portugal international land awkwardly and suffer a fracture dislocation to his right ankle.

Referee Martin Atkinson initially appeared set to show Son a yellow card but altered his decision to a red having seen Gomes' distress.

After a distraught Son headed down the tunnel, Everton equalised during 12 minutes of stoppage time as the points were shared in a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

Spurs boss Pochettino commented after the match that it was a harsh decision to send Son off, and a Tottenham appeal followed.

The Football Association confirmed on Tuesday the forward will now be available for Spurs' next three league outings.

"I was confident [the red card] would be overturned," Pochettino told a news conference ahead of Tottenham's Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade.

Everyone at the Club sends their best wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery to @aftgomes. pic.twitter.com/ZOYpM3ylDq — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 3, 2019

"We were a bit confused after the game. It's completely fair that he's now not suspended.

"The only problem is that the VAR can check these things and it was clearly and obviously not a red card."

Pochettino confirmed after Sunday's match that Everton captain Seamus Coleman - who suffered a serious leg injury in 2017 - went to the away dressing room to comfort Son, who was "devastated".

"All the players for Tottenham, we feel so sorry," explained Pochettino, who included Son in his squad for the trip to Belgrade.

"We're so happy with the news that everything was okay with his injury today [after surgery]. We hope he recovers soon.

"Sonny is okay. After the action, it was a mix of everything. It was an emotional moment for everyone. Now everyone is okay."

Mauricio on the @crvenazvezdafk atmosphere: "I think for everyone it’s a new stadium to play, different atmosphere and we hear that tomorrow we are going to live a very good experience."#UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/aLt3DXV334 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 5, 2019

Harry Kane missed Sunday's match due to illness, but the stand-in Spurs captain will be fit to feature on Wednesday.

"I feel good, better than the weekend," Kane said. "I came down with some kind of virus, but I’ve been back in training yesterday and I feel much better.

"The atmosphere is going to be very tough and very hostile but, once we're on the pitch, we have to focus on ourselves and do everything in our power to win the game."