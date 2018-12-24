×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pochettino hopes for good news on Alli injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
57   //    24 Dec 2018, 00:41 IST
dele alli - cropped
Dele Alli is challenged by Jordan Pickford

Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful Dele Alli did not sustain a serious injury in Tottenham's Premier League thrashing of Everton on Sunday.

Spurs fought back from a goal down to claim a 6-2 victory at Goodison Park, with Alli and Christian Eriksen scoring once and Harry Kane and Son Heung-min each netting a double.

The result lifts Pochettino's men to within two points of second-placed Manchester City, but their victory was soured when Alli failed to emerge for the second half following a heavy challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Pochettino thinks Alli was fatigued from Wednesday's EFL Cup win over Arsenal and hopes the England star has not suffered anything major.

"He didn’t feel a big problem," the Spurs boss told Sky Sports. "Maybe [he was] a little bit tired from Wednesday. I hope it's not a big issue. It was a precaution."

Pochettino added at a news conference: "I didn't see [the challenge]. I am curious to see the action.

"I didn't want to say because I've not seen the video. It was a tough action. We hope it's not a big issue."

Spurs host Bournemouth on December 26 and Wolves on December 29, before heading to Cardiff City on January 1. They then take on Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup third round three days later.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Pochettino unwilling to risk Alli fitness
RELATED STORY
Pochettino offers no selection assurance for fit-again Alli
RELATED STORY
Alli out of Barcelona clash but Pochettino to assess...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal should be grateful for Alli's 'professional'...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino may rest Alli, Eriksen against Palace
RELATED STORY
Alli one of the best in Europe, Pochettino hails Dele's...
RELATED STORY
Alli and Pochettino sing Foyth's praises
RELATED STORY
Pochettino: Titles the next target for Tottenham
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Dele Alli agrees Tottenham extension
RELATED STORY
Spurs without Alli and Lloris for Liverpool clash
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 19
26 Dec FUL WOL 06:00 PM Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
26 Dec BUR EVE 08:30 PM Burnley vs Everton
26 Dec CRY CAR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Cardiff City
26 Dec LEI MAN 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Manchester City
26 Dec LIV NEW 08:30 PM Liverpool vs Newcastle
26 Dec MAN HUD 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town
26 Dec TOT AFC 08:30 PM Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth
26 Dec BRI ARS 10:45 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
27 Dec WAT CHE 01:00 AM Watford vs Chelsea
28 Dec SOU WES 01:15 AM Southampton vs West Ham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us