×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pochettino jokes Levy is 'worried' about losing him

Omnisport
NEWS
News
40   //    14 Dec 2018, 07:40 IST
MauricioPochettino - cropped
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino joked chairman Daniel Levy was "worried" and "concerned" he could leave Spurs.

Pochettino has been linked to the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United after impressing since taking charge of Tottenham in May 2014.

The Argentinian is yet to claim a trophy at the helm, but is often mentioned for a potential move.

Pochettino jokingly suggested Levy was worried about losing him amid the talk about his future.

"Daniel does not laugh. I know it gets boring but he maybe is worried, he is concerned. It is normal. It is not nice for Daniel to hear all that history of course," he told UK newspapers.

"Do I have to reassure him? No. It is like in football when the sporting director or the club president says, 'No, the manager is going to be here and we trust in him', and next game [he is] out.

"If you reassure something it is because you are thinking different things. He is a worried man because he is jealous about me."

Spurs reached the knockout stage of the Champions League after a draw at Barcelona on Tuesday.

Sitting third in the Premier League, they host Burnley on Saturday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
It's not a disaster - Pochettino not worried by Spurs slump
RELATED STORY
Pochettino worried about his pooch ahead of late Saturday...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino happy at Tottenham amid Man United links
RELATED STORY
Ardiles hails Pochettino effect
RELATED STORY
Klopp: I was never worried about Salah's form
RELATED STORY
Pochettino: Tottenham stadium move could be February
RELATED STORY
Pochettino: Playing at Wembley is a gift for Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Rumours are rumours – Pochettino focused on Tottenham...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham prepared for north London derby fine - Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Tottenham 'working so hard' on Eriksen renewal – Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
Tomorrow MAN EVE 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Everton
Tomorrow CRY LEI 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
Tomorrow HUD NEW 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle
Tomorrow TOT BUR 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Burnley
Tomorrow WAT CAR 08:30 PM Watford vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow WOL AFC 08:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow FUL WES 11:00 PM Fulham vs West Ham
16 Dec BRI CHE 07:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
16 Dec SOU ARS 07:00 PM Southampton vs Arsenal
16 Dec LIV MAN 09:30 PM Liverpool vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us