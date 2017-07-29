Pochettino laughs at Conte's fascination with Tottenham

After Antonio Conte said he would love to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane, manager Mauricio Pochettino hit back on Friday.

by Omnisport News 29 Jul 2017, 09:48 IST

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino hit back at Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte and his fascination with the club after voicing his admiration for Premier League star Harry Kane.

Chelsea head coach Conte said he would choose Tottenham's Kane if he had the chance to buy any striker in the world.

Conte also questioned Tottenham's ambition, with Pochettino's men yet to spend during the transfer window.

And Pochettino responded ahead of Tottenham's International Champions Cup match against Manchester City on Saturday, telling reporters: "That makes me laugh, because I don't know why people are so focused on our players and our club.

"At the moment, so far we know him best.

"Our ambition is not the same as a lot of clubs that sign and spend a lot of money.

"I respect every single philosophy and, for me, the most important thing is to show more respect.

"I like to show respect to another way and the people that behave in another way, only I expect the same from the people that compete with us."

Regarding Tottenham's lack of transfer activity, Pochettino said: "We are calm but we have a very clear idea of who we want and what we need to do to achieve our target.

"I want to say to our fans 'don't be worried' because today there are a lot of rumours around.

"We will move on the market, sure, and we will be competitive like last season, sure."