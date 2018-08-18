Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pochettino pledges to protect Kane

Omnisport
NEWS
News
301   //    18 Aug 2018, 14:39 IST
HarryKane - cropped
Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Mauricio Pochettino insists he will not take risks with Harry Kane's fitness as Tottenham eye another top-four assault in the Premier League.

Kane scooped the Golden Boot at Russia 2018, scoring six times as England reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, but those exertions appeared to take their toll on the 25-year-old striker.

Laboured displays in the quarter-final win over Sweden and semi-final loss to Croatia were followed by a goalless outing in Spurs' 2-1 win at Newcastle United last weekend – Kane completing 90 minutes only five days after returning to training with his club.

The Three Lions skipper also made an ahead-of-schedule return from ankle ligament damage in April, his third such setback in the past two campaigns, but Pochettino maintains his star forward will be protected from undue strain.

"I respect all opinions but we can't explain how we manage players inside [the club]," Pochettino told reporters ahead of Saturday's London derby against Fulham at Wembley.

"The people outside don't know how Harry Kane was after playing 90 minutes last week. They don't know if Harry was off on Sunday or Monday, or training or relaxing or one session or in the gym.

"Be sure that I am not going to take a risk. If we are conscious that we would be taking a risk, be sure he is not going to play. But the 25 to 30 people who are coaches, sport scientists and physios here talk a lot about fitness, health and everything.

"If we are wrong, we are 25 to 30 people wrong. When we take a decision about health it is not a football decision. The responsibility is for Jesus [Perez, assistant manager] who coordinates everything to tell me 'this player can play and it's not a risk'."

Kane is expected to lead the line once more against the Cottagers, aiming to end the unusual quirk of him never having found the net during 14 August appearances in the Premier League.

Fellow England World Cup hero Kieran Trippier is in contention to return having sat out the win at St James' Park.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Kane in his best form - Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Mauricio Pochettino claims Harry Kane is disappointed
RELATED STORY
Kane disappointed by World Cup despite Golden Boot -...
RELATED STORY
New signings 'difficult' for Pochettino and Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Kane: Pochettino sent me love hearts after World Cup heroics
RELATED STORY
Spurs achieved goal as Brexit influenced lack of...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino confident Kane will be mentally ready for...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino: World Cup poses massive challenge for Spurs
RELATED STORY
I'm here to win - Pochettino issues statement of intent
RELATED STORY
Pochettino ready to tackle Man City after Wembley NFL
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
FT CAR NEW
0 - 0
 Cardiff City vs Newcastle
47' EVE SOU
2 - 0
 Everton vs Southampton
46' LEI WOL
2 - 0
 Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
46' TOT FUL
1 - 0
 Tottenham vs Fulham
52' WES AFC
1 - 0
 West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
Today CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
Tomorrow BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
Tomorrow MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us