×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pochettino praises 'unbelievable' Son

Omnisport
NEWS
News
90   //    27 Dec 2018, 07:33 IST
SonHeung-min - Cropped
Tottenham star Son Heung-min

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino hailed the "unbelievable" Son Heung-min after the attacker continued his goalscoring form on Wednesday.

Son struck a brace in a 5-0 win over Bournemouth to take his tally to five goals in his past three games in all competitions.

The 26-year-old has netted 10 goals for Spurs, who moved into second in the Premier League, this season.

Pochettino, who will be without the South Korea international in January due to the Asian Cup, was full of praise for Son.

"Unbelievable. What can I say? Sonny is doing a fantastic job for the team," he told a news conference.

"After November he had a rest and was here trying to recover his best and I think he is doing fantastic. He started his fantastic run against Chelsea and until today he is doing a fantastic job for the team.

"I hope he can keep that level but you know he is going to be away from Tottenham because he needs to go with his national team to Dubai to play the Asian Cup."

Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane were also on the scoresheet as Spurs claimed a fifth straight league win.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Pochettino hopes for good news on Alli injury
RELATED STORY
Spurs fans can dream of Premier League glory - Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Pochettino: Managing Tottenham's squad has made me a...
RELATED STORY
I don't want the press officer to be upset again –...
RELATED STORY
Alli and Pochettino sing Foyth's praises
RELATED STORY
Pochettino suggests Spurs must 'move on' if Eriksen deal...
RELATED STORY
Report: Manchester United ready to pay world-record fee...
RELATED STORY
They are complete players – Pochettino praises Kane, Salah
RELATED STORY
Gary Neville is right; Mauricio Pochettino is the right...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino: Titles the next target for Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us