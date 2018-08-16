Pochettino ready to tackle Man City after Wembley NFL

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino would rather face Manchester City at Wembley the day after an NFL game than seek another temporary home for Tottenham.

Spurs host Fulham on Saturday – a match that was scheduled to be their last outing in a Premier League match at the national stadium.

But the club announced this week that their new home on the site of White Hart Lane would not be ready to host games against Liverpool and Cardiff City on September 15 and October 6 respectively.

Tottenham's derby with Chelsea on November 24 is listed on their official website as one that will take place at their new ground, but champions City's visit on October 28 is slated as "TBC".

The Philadelphia Eagles play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley on October 27, with the NFL having Wembley for three weeks before the fixture, while a Monday 29 meeting would potentially clash with midweek EFL Cup ties.

It means alternative venues have been discussed but Pochettino would rather see his players take on City on a worn and torn Wembley surface than consider the that option.

"At the moment I cannot say that we are not going to play this game in our new stadium," he told a news conference when discussing the City match.

"If it is not possible to play at the new stadium we should find a way to play at Wembley. Because I think to play in three stadiums in one season would be too much.

"Maybe we need to adapt. Maybe the day after the game of the NFL the pitch would not be in the best condition but we need to make the effort and try to play then. To find another date would be difficult.

"I am a person who is always positive. You cannot complain about the things you cannot change and you try to find the best solution."

Pochettino conceded the ongoing saga is a "massive disappointment" for all concerned at Spurs and apologised to fans.

"We all feel disappointed with the announcement from the club this week. I feel so sorry, for myself first of all, for our fans, for the players, for everyone," he said.

"Our chairman, he tried with the board and all the people who are involved in building the new stadium to arrive on time. A massive effort, we feel that effort every day and to not have delivery for the Liverpool game is a massive disappointment.

"Of course, our job is to try and help, to be positive and adapt ourselves for the moment we are going to play in our new stadium. Now we are going to play a few games more – Liverpool and Cardiff, that is sure."

Pochettino added: "I hope they can finish all the work in those moments and we can start to play in our new home. If it is not possible, we are going to try to win games and give good performances. We need to be all together, our fans understand it is a massive and huge project that will be for ever for them and the club."