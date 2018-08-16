Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pochettino ready to tackle Man City after Wembley NFL

Omnisport
NEWS
News
563   //    16 Aug 2018, 21:08 IST
MauricioPochettino - cropped
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino would rather face Manchester City at Wembley the day after an NFL game than seek another temporary home for Tottenham.

Spurs host Fulham on Saturday – a match that was scheduled to be their last outing in a Premier League match at the national stadium.

But the club announced this week that their new home on the site of White Hart Lane would not be ready to host games against Liverpool and Cardiff City on September 15 and October 6 respectively.

Tottenham's derby with Chelsea on November 24 is listed on their official website as one that will take place at their new ground, but champions City's visit on October 28 is slated as "TBC".

The Philadelphia Eagles play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley on October 27, with the NFL having Wembley for three weeks before the fixture, while a Monday 29 meeting would potentially clash with midweek EFL Cup ties.

It means alternative venues have been discussed but Pochettino would rather see his players take on City on a worn and torn Wembley surface than consider the that option.

"At the moment I cannot say that we are not going to play this game in our new stadium," he told a news conference when discussing the City match.

"If it is not possible to play at the new stadium we should find a way to play at Wembley. Because I think to play in three stadiums in one season would be too much.

"Maybe we need to adapt. Maybe the day after the game of the NFL the pitch would not be in the best condition but we need to make the effort and try to play then. To find another date would be difficult.

"I am a person who is always positive. You cannot complain about the things you cannot change and you try to find the best solution."

Pochettino conceded the ongoing saga is a "massive disappointment" for all concerned at Spurs and apologised to fans.

"We all feel disappointed with the announcement from the club this week. I feel so sorry, for myself first of all, for our fans, for the players, for everyone," he said.

"Our chairman, he tried with the board and all the people who are involved in building the new stadium to arrive on time. A massive effort, we feel that effort every day and to not have delivery for the Liverpool game is a massive disappointment.

"Of course, our job is to try and help, to be positive and adapt ourselves for the moment we are going to play in our new stadium. Now we are going to play a few games more – Liverpool and Cardiff, that is sure."

Pochettino added: "I hope they can finish all the work in those moments and we can start to play in our new home. If it is not possible, we are going to try to win games and give good performances. We need to be all together, our fans understand it is a massive and huge project that will be for ever for them and the club."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
City showed they are ready for title defence, says Gundogan
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Spurs suffer double transfer...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola ready for kick-off after quiet deadline
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 reasons to believe Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Gabriel Jesus: Man City favourites to win back-to-back...
RELATED STORY
Report: Manchester City star set to leave the club after...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points from the FA...
RELATED STORY
4 things Arsenal must do to defeat Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Man City clear Mahrez for training ahead of Chelsea clash
RELATED STORY
Wembley hero, driving force, champion - Yaya Toure's best...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Tomorrow CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
Tomorrow EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
Tomorrow LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
Tomorrow WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us