×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Pochettino: Spurs stronger for Real Madrid's glances

Omnisport
NEWS
News
39   //    03 Nov 2018, 07:13 IST
Pochettino_cropped
Tottenham boss Maurico Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino has playfully responded to reports of approaches from Real Madrid, believing it will help his current status at Tottenham.

The Argentine manager was quick to play down reports of continued offers following Julen Lopetegui's dismissal, suggesting they don't have as volatile an effect as they would seem, especially with his players.

"It's like our girlfriend or our wife, no?" Pochettino said. "Because we are so handsome and we are walking down the street in London and she is so proud about you because another woman looks at you.

"Your wife is so happy to be with you and feels in love with you. No one looks at you, your wife says 'maybe he is better', understand the metaphor?

"They are confident of course but they are not attached to me only. It is about the club. If I believe that Dele Alli is going to sign or a different player is going to sign a new contract because of me, it is a bad feeling or I am so wrong in my head."

After Alli credited Pochettino's impact as a key factor in signing a new six-year deal with Tottenham this week, the 46-year-old reaffirmed the importance of the club above any individual.

"Of course it is always nice to hear the players say one of the reasons is the manager, one of the reasons is the chairman, one of the reasons is the new stadium, so exciting," Pochettino said.

"One of the reasons I wanted rather to listen – I want to play for Tottenham to make history, to touch the glory with this club and with this badge.

"'Now I am so happy with my manager and I am going to give my best' but there are going to be days we won't be happy because we are human."

Currently in fifth, five points off Premier League-leading Manchester City, Spurs are away to Wolverhampton this Saturday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Jovial Pochettino 'can't change' Real Madrid rumours
RELATED STORY
Pochettino the key for Alli's new Tottenham contract
RELATED STORY
Spurs achieved goal as Brexit influenced lack of...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid to offer €80...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino cautious over Eriksen return
RELATED STORY
Spurs right not to make signings – Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Spurs' fighting spirit delights Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Pochettino: I don't believe it's the end of something at...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino offers no selection assurance for fit-again Alli
RELATED STORY
Pochettino demands Spurs aggression against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Today AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Today CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
Today EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
Today WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
Today ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
Tomorrow WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
Tomorrow MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
Tomorrow CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us