×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Pochettino the key for Alli's new Tottenham contract

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    01 Nov 2018, 15:11 IST
Dele Alli
Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli

Dele Alli says Mauricio Pochettino played a key role in him signing a contract extension with Tottenham.

The midfielder committed his future to the club through to 2024 on Tuesday, then helped Spurs line up an EFL Cup quarter-final against rivals Arsenal by starting in a 3-1 away win against West Ham a day later.

Pochettino has been linked with a move to Real Madrid as a replacement for Julen Lopetegui, the former Spain coach having been sacked after a disastrous 14-match reign culminating in a 5-1 Clasico thrashing at the hands of Barcelona.

But England international Alli indicated Pochettino and his staff were a large factor in his decision to extend his contract by a further two years.

"The fans and the club are amazing, the players as well, we've got a special bunch of boys and everybody gets on really well," Alli said to Sky Sports.

"Poch is the one we're working with all the time, it's his philosophy why we love playing here. When I think about signing, obviously Poch plays a big part in that.

"I owe a lot of thanks to Poch for where I am at the minute in my career. Him and Jesus [Perez, assistant manager] and Miggy [Miguel D'Agostino, first team coach] and Toni [Jimenez, goalkeeping coach] are keen to keep it improving and heading in the right direction.

"I can't think of a better place for a player of my age and where I am in my career, to have such amazing support and coaching staff to help me to keep improving. That's what I want to do, to keep improving as a player and as a person."

Pochettino said ahead of the West Ham game that he was enduring his "worst feeling" in his four years in charge of the club, with delays over their stadium redevelopment overshadowing the start of the season.

But Alli feels Spurs are on the right track, Pochettino's men having bounced back from Monday's Premier League loss at home to Manchester City by defeating West Ham thanks to a brace from Son Heung-min and a Fernando Llorente strike.

"I love being here, I love being a part of what this club is doing and where we're heading," Alli added.

"It's a nice gesture from the chairman because I had a few years left on my old contract, but nothing changes, I'm still going to keep working as hard as I am and keep fighting and being a part of this team."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
New signings 'difficult' for Pochettino and Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Reports: Roma eyeing move for Tottenham midfielder
RELATED STORY
Pochettino cautious over Eriksen return
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Dele Alli agrees Tottenham extension
RELATED STORY
No change in Tottenham approach against City - Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Eriksen ready for Tottenham return, Pochettino confirms
RELATED STORY
Pochettino expects 'toughest season' yet at Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Pochettino offers no selection assurance for fit-again Alli
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Tottenham v Man City, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino 'not relaxed' over lack of Tottenham transfers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
03 Nov AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
03 Nov CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
03 Nov EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Nov NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
03 Nov WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
03 Nov ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us