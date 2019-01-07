×
Pochettino unaware of concrete offers for Dembele from China

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    07 Jan 2019, 21:30 IST
dembele - CROPPED
Tottenham's Mousa Dembele.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino insists he is unaware of any progress regarding a move for Mousa Dembele to China.

Reports have linked the Belgium international with a switch to the Chinese Super League after injuries and increased competition for places have limited his first-team opportunities this season.

But while Pochettino accepts he would be happy to listen to offers for the midfielder, he is not aware of any concrete interest.

"I've heard nothing yet," he told a news conference. "I know like you there are a lot of rumours.

"In the moment the club communicate with me about something, then we'll communicate with you if something happens. But at the moment I don't know anything.

"But like all the players we spoke about in previous press conferences, that business is a different part. The player, the club, the situation, that is so clear. It depends on what the different parts want to do.

"If something arrives we are going to listen and then it's what we want to do or the player wants to do, it's about negotiating, talking, like always it happens in that business."

Pochettino added that his own ability to recruit in the January transfer window is not reliant on being able to offload existing players, but he does not expect to bring anybody in.

"I think it's not dependent on some players leaving," he commented. "It's more about finding the right player who fits for us, not only in the football side but is going to be a player that fits in all the areas.

"We know very well that summer is always difficult but winter is worse. Sure for us it's going to be difficult for us to add players.

"I don't expect to add players but of course if in the end we have the opportunity to add the right players we are going to try, we are always open in trying to improve the squad but it's not about players in if these players leave the squad. We will not operate like this."

