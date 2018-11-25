Pochettino wants Spurs to be humble after Chelsea triumph

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino felt his Tottenham players did their talking on the pitch against Chelsea and called for them to be humble after a stunning 3-1 victory.

Early goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane were Spurs' reward for a rousing start at Wembley and Son Heung-min's brilliant 54th-minute solo goal put the result beyond doubt.

Olivier Giroud headed a consolation for Chelsea but they dropped below their north London rivals in the table after suffering a first top-flight loss of the season.

"I think I don't need to talk too much," Pochettino told BT Sport, with his team third in the table on a handsome return of 30 points from 13 matches.

"The players and the team deserve the full credit, with this attitude – being consistent and competing how we did is the best way to play.

"The performance was very good, we are so pleased. But [we must] keep going. Now we have to think about Wednesday."

Inter are the next visitors in midweek, when Tottenham will continue to try to plot an improbable route into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Their struggles in Europe's top competition this season are at odds with the way in which they dismantled Chelsea, but Pochettino was in no mood to crow.

"When you play well and the performance is good it is easy now to talk ugly about the other team," he added.

"I think here the most important thing is to be quiet and relaxed and be humble

"We have a lot of games ahead of us and the most important thing is to move on.

"The players' attitude was fantastic."