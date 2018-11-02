×
Pochettino worried about his pooch ahead of late Saturday kick-off

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    02 Nov 2018, 21:30 IST
mauriciopochettino - cropped
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has no problems with Tottenham's late kick-off on Saturday, but he is worried how his dog will cope without him.

Tottenham travel to Molineux this weekend looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Monday.

The clash is the latest match to take place at 19:45 GMT in the English top flight, a new initiative from the Premier League.

Fans have questioned the decision due to the travel problems it will cause, but Pochettino just hopes his pet can deal with his absence from their normal Saturday night viewing.

"It is similar to when you play [in the] Champions League," he told a media conference. "[But] it is strange because it is on a Saturday.

"At seven o'clock, 7:30 I am [normally] on my sofa with my dog, Sansa, and watching the Spanish league because they start 7:45 or France because LaLiga starts at eight o'clock, or Italy or different games. 

"It will be so strange for my dog. Not for me but my dog.

"'Where is my dad?' she is going to say. She is beautiful and I am in love with her."

