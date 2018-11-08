×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Pogba: Beating Juventus was strange

Omnisport
NEWS
News
197   //    08 Nov 2018, 04:37 IST
paulpogba-cropped
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba explained his celebrations after Manchester United's late winner against his former club Juventus felt "strange" while paying tribute to the Red Devils' staying power.

Jose Mourinho's men were headed for a repeat of their 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford two weeks ago when Cristiano Ronaldo scored a magnificent 65th-minute volley but a late turnaround was made possible when Juan Mata curled in a free-kick four minutes from time.

Pogba then wheeled away in celebration after Alex Sandro put the ball into his own net under pressure from the France international with less than a minute left on the clock, but the World Cup-winning midfielder admitted he had mixed emotions.

"I celebrated, but it was strange," he told BT Sport. "It might have touched a lot of people.

"Lovely, we won. I saw the [Juve] fans, they were very welcoming. I appreciate that.

"We played against a good team with very good players, but the most important thing is the three points.

"I think it's what we’ve been doing for the last few weeks, playing well together and doing well until the end.

"The game is always 90 minutes, we’re pushing, maybe have an extra bit of power at the end, we push it and score."

Mata, who came on as a substitute seven minutes before scoring, revealed that his goal came after additional training sessions to focus on free-kicks, and suggested he could be in line for more cameo roles in future.

The 30-year-old's goal was his third of the season in all competitions and his first in the Champions League since September 2015.

"I have confidence on free-kicks at the moment," said Mata.

"I train a lot after training, some goalkeepers help me a lot. Maybe in the future in football there will be those instances when you come on, take a free-kick and then go back to the bench."

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Juventus join race to re-sign Pogba
RELATED STORY
Pogba relishing emotional Juventus reunion
RELATED STORY
5 Clubs who can land Paul Pogba from Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus offer star midfielder and cash in...
RELATED STORY
Pogba: Ronaldo scores as easily as he drinks water
RELATED STORY
Juventus v Manchester United: Match Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19, Juventus vs Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona and Juventus on high alert as Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo scores as easily as he drinks water, says Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
3 key battles which could decide Manchester United's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us