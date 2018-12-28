×
Pogba can do more for Manchester United, claims Matic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
40   //    28 Dec 2018, 05:19 IST
Pogba - cropped
Paul Pogba celebrates against Cardiff City

Paul Pogba can do more to help Manchester United improve under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to Nemanja Matic.

A return of two wins from Solskjaer's opening two games has seen United boost their hopes of a top-four finish, a feat that appeared beyond their reach under Jose Mourinho.

Pogba's rejuvenation has been clear, with the midfielder providing two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over Cardiff City before scoring a double in the 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day.

But though Matic is thrilled with Pogba's return to form, he insists there is more to come from the World Cup winner, who is reported to have had his differences with Mourinho. 

"As I've said in previous interviews about him, he's very important for us," said Matic.

"When he plays at his best, he can make the difference in every game. He played very well [against Huddersfield] but I think that he can do even more.

"Slowly, game-by-game [he is doing better] and it's very important for him to score some goals.

"The confidence for the next game is going to be better and he needs to know that he still can improve. He needs to know that he’s very important for this team."

Matic was a mainstay under Jose Mourinho, but like Pogba, seems to be enjoying the freedom handed to him by Solskjaer, and the former Chelsea man scored United's opener against Huddersfield.

And Matic acknowledged that United's interim boss approaches games in a different manner to his predecessor.

"It's difficult to answer what we changed," he said. 

"For sure, our approach to the game was different because this team have quality and we have to give our best every game if we want to win the games.

"Everyone wants to show against United that they can compete with us, so we need to know that our level of running and fighting needs to be the same or even higher than the other team. Then our quality can make the difference."

United face Bournemouth on Sunday, before rounding off their festive league fixtures with a trip to struggling Newcastle United.

