×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Pogba: Coming home to United was the best feeling ever

Omnisport
NEWS
News
137   //    13 Nov 2018, 23:28 IST
paul pogba - cropped
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba insists it was "the best feeling ever" to return to Manchester United, despite reports he is interested in leaving the club once more.

The France international signed for United in 2016 for an initial fee of £89.3million, a world record at the time, four years after he left the club to join Juventus on a free transfer.

Pogba has always maintained he feels at home at Old Trafford but reports of a difficult relationship with manager Jose Mourinho have led to the midfielder being linked with moves away, possibly to Barcelona or old club Juve.

However, Pogba has underlined how happy he was to rejoin United, suggesting another departure is not in his thoughts.

"When I came back to United, it was the best feeling ever," he told Inside United.

"I came back home. I always dreamed of playing for United, to have many games and score goals. Nothing had really changed, except for maybe the team and the manager, but the rest of the club was the same.

"I just came back home, it was like I didn’t really leave – I just went on holiday! It was a great feeling to come back home.

"It was great to come back, to feel the air of Manchester. That has never changed."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Paul Pogba: The prodigal son of Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 Best Manchester United Comebacks under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
5 Clubs who can land Paul Pogba from Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho was never the right man to manage...
RELATED STORY
How Manchester United plan to beat Manchester City 
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Manchester United: Can Pogba revisit...
RELATED STORY
Pogba injury threw Manchester United, concedes Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Five best signings of the Mourinho era
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 ways Manchester United need to...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The Paul Pogba situation at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us