Pogba 'has done nothing wrong' at Manchester United – Raiola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
58   //    09 Jul 2019, 16:42 IST
Paul Pogba - cropped
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba deserves no criticism for his conduct despite wanting out of Manchester United, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

World Cup winner Pogba has travelled to Australia for the start of United's pre-season tour despite Raiola recently admitting the midfielder is "in the process" of securing a move.

Juventus, his former employers, and LaLiga giants Real Madrid are expected to battle for the 26-year-old's signature.

Pogba's return to Old Trafford from Italy has not gone to plan, with critics questioning his consistency and leadership amid an underwhelming period for the club, and a drawn-out exit could prove a distraction as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempts to build a new team.

Tensions appeared to be fraying to some degree in a video posted to the Premier League outfit's social media channels, which showed defender Victor Lindelof intervening in a purported disagreement between France international Pogba and team-mate Jesse Lingard.

Raiola, though, says his client has behaved respectfully throughout the weeks of speculation.

"[Pogba] has done nothing wrong," Raiola said in a statement released to talkSPORT.

"He has been respectful and professional in every way and always.

"The club has known his feeling for a long time.

"It is a shame other people only like to criticise without the right information, and I am also sorry that the club does not take any position against this.

"Hopefully there will be soon a satisfying solution for all parties."

Pogba and his United team-mates trained in Western Australia on Tuesday ahead of this weekend's friendly against local A-League side Perth Glory.

Solskjaer's men then face Leeds United before venturing to Singapore for an International Champions Cup date with Inter.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football
